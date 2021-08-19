Catholic World News

Federal court upholds Texas ‘dismemberment abortion’ ban

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has upheld a Texas law that bans the “dismemberment abortion” technique. The ruling by the full 5th Circuit Court overturns a previous ruling that the law “unduly burden’s a woman’s constitutionally protected right.” The ban was passed in 2017, but has not yet taken effect because of legal challenges. Because “dismemberment abortion”—known by practitioners as “dilation and evacuation”—is a common procedure during the second trimester of pregnancy, the decision will surely be appealed and the case is likely to reach the Supreme Court.

