Vatican diplomacy discouraging ‘underground’ Chinese Catholics, archbishop says

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese prelate reports that the faithful of China’s ‘underground’ Church “have felt abandoned by the Holy See.” Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai told a conference of the US-China Catholic Association that Vatican diplomacy has discouraged the underground communities and encouraged the Beijing regime that “tightens control and pulls down crosses.” The archbishop’s candid appraisal is particularly noteworthy because he himself serves in the Vatican diplomatic corp, as apostolic nuncio in Greece. https://www.catholicsun.org/2021/08/18/chinese-archbishop-three-stages-to-drama-involving-church-communists/

