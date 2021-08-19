Catholic World News

Washington archdiocese launches Laudato Si’ action plan

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted his second encyclical, Laudato Si’ (2015), to care for our common home.



“I know this Action Plan will ensure that the Archdiocese of Washington will be a national leader in implementing Laudato Si’,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory wrote in a letter. “I hope that each of you will find ways to implement Laudato Si’ in your home, parish, school, and local community.”

