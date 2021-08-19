Catholic World News

Statue in remembrance of Covid victims vandalized outside Brooklyn parish

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The vandalism of the statue of St. Bernadette took place at St. Michael’s Church in Flushing, Queens, NY.



Since May 2020, there have been over 85 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States.

