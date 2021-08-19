Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Philadelphia advises priests not to help Catholics seeking exemptions from vaccine mandates

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Individuals may wish to pursue an exemption from vaccination based on their own reasons of conscience,” wrote the archdiocese’s vicar for clergy, Father Michael Hennelly. “In such cases, the burden to support such a request is not one for the local Church … to validate and we are not able to provide support for exemption requests on that basis.”

