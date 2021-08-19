Catholic World News

Texas bishop issues mask mandate for all indoor activities

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Given the rising number of COVID cases Bishop Mark Seitz is requiring that masks be worn by unvaccinated and vaccinated people alike age 3 and above for all indoor functions effective immediately,” the Diocese of El Paso said in a statement. Bishop Seitz has also mandated vaccines for diocesan employees.

