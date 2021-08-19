Catholic World News

Bishop Wall: Vaccine is morally acceptable, but should not be mandated

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s note on the morality of anti-Covid vaccines, Bishop James Wall of Gallup, NM, said that “the vaccines available in the United States can be taken with a clear conscience” but that the State should not “universally mandate the vaccine without allowing for conscientious objection.”



“If a person should decide in conscience not to take the vaccine, there is a moral requirement to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus,” he added. “There may be social or economic consequences for the decision that the person must be willing to accept such as work and travel restrictions.”

