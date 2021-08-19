Catholic World News

Brazilian bishop resigns days after sexual video circulates

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Tomé Ferreira da Silva, 60, from the governance of the Diocese of São José do Rio Preto, after an explicit cell phone video was leaked to local media. “The resignation came after the bishop had been investigated twice previously for allegations of misconduct,” The Pillar reported. The Vatican, in its announcement, gave no reason for the bishop’s resignation.

