GOP senators question IRS treatment of faith-based non-profits

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Thirteen Republican members of the US Senate have asked the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to explain its handling of applications from Christian organizations for non-profit status. The lawmakers point to an “apparent failure of quality controls” in the IRS, citing a Christian group that was initially denied tax-exempt status because “Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates.” (That ruling was later reversed because of public pressure.)

