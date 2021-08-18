Catholic World News

First Nations leaders condemn Edmonton priest’s remarks on residential schools

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcin Mironiuk, OMI, was placed on indefinite leave for his remarks about Jews and residential schools.



“The public incitement, willful promotion and dissemination of hatred are punishable offences under the Criminal Code of Canada,” said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs. “In several publicly posted sermons, Rev. Mironiuk delivered false, derogatory, racist and severely re-traumatizing statements.”

