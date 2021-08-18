Catholic World News

‘At the moment, we can only pray,’ US military archbishop says of Afghanistan

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The fall of Afghanistan and the departure of its elected leaders are a cause for concern, because of the possible denial of human rights, particularly for women and girls,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio. “My two visits to the country confirmed my impression regarding the sacrifices, even including death, made by many members of the Armed Forces and civilians striving to bring stability and peace to the people there. At the moment, however, we can only pray for the Afghani people.”

