Priests question absence of government in besieged Mexican towns

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “There’s a military base with hundreds of soldiers which is ‘waiting for orders’ while we’re being destroyed” by drug cartels, said Father Jorge Luis Martínez Chávez, who ministers in Coalcomán, located in the state of Michoacán (map).

