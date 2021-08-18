Catholic World News

Holy See representative visits depopulated Christian villages in Galilee

August 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 1948, the Israeli military expelled Palestinian Christians from the villages of Iqrit and Kafr Bir’im in northern Israel. The Archbishop Yousef Matta, of the Greek Melkite Catholic Archeparchy of Acre, has supported descendants’ efforts to be allowed to return to their ancestral land.

