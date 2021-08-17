Catholic World News

No public papal Mass planned during visit to Scotland

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Church officials in Scotland have said that Pope Francis will not celebrate a public Mass during his autumn visit to Glasgow for a UN climate conference. The Pope is expected in Scotland “for a very short time” during the conference, which will stretch from October 31 to November 12. “Our understanding,” a spokesman said, “is that the window will be extremely tight and there will be enough time to meet the global leaders, and once the official part is over, to meet the bishops, and that is it.”

