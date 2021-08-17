Catholic World News

Two Jesuits, four Missionaries of Charity stranded in Afghanistan

August 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Two Jesuit priests and four members of the Missionaries of Charity are still in Afghanistan, as Taliban forces strengthen their grip on the country. A Jesuit spokesman reports that the order has “suspended our mission” and is working to evacuate the two priests. The Missionaries of Charity declined to give details on their sisters, citing security concerns, but said that they too are working for their safe departure. Both orders asked for prayers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!