Sri Lanka cardinal unhappy about probe into Easter bombings

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings killed 269 people and injured over 500. ““We can never believe that the truth will come out through this ongoing process,” said Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo. “We do not accept the appointment of a committee consisting of members of one political party.”

