After Maronite Patriarch pressured, US advocates express support

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1940, Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi has led the Maronite Church since 2011. Based in Bkerké, Lebanon, the church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.



According to the report, the Patriarch “came under press after calling for the Lebanese army to take control of the southern part of Lebanon, where Hezbollah is engaging in skirmishes with Israel.”

