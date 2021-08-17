Catholic World News

Arlington bishop: US has ‘moral duty’ to evacuate Afghans who assisted military

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For more than 20 years, members of the US military, the intelligence community, government contractors, missionaries and others worked tirelessly to establish peace in Afghanistan and provide for the critical needs of the Afghan people,” Bishop Michael Burbidge said following the Taliban’s takeover of the nation. “It is imperative that we, as a nation, continue to live up to our moral duty to evacuate immediately at least those Afghanis who assisted our military and ensure they receive protection and assistance in the United States or another peaceful nation. The vast majority of these individuals assisted the US military as translators and in other capacities and are now in grave danger of unimaginable suffering.”

