Dublin archbishop says the church needs to reach out to LGBTQ+ community as Catholicism faces a ‘crisis’

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The numbers of priests have dwindled, the number of seminarians has dwindled and that can be traced back to the lack of practice of faith among young people,” Archbishop Dermot Farrell said in a radio interview. “When you go into your church on a Sunday if you look at the population you would say, ‘Well where do you expect the vocations to come from out of that cohort?’”

