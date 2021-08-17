Catholic World News

Pope lends support to fight against Covid in Eswatini

August 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has donated medical supplies, including ventilators, to a Catholic hospital in Eswatini. Formerly known as Swaziland, the Southern African nation of 1.1 million (map) is 90% Christian (84% Protestant), with 8% adhering to ethnic religions.

