Pilgrimage to birthplace of St. Oscar Romero cancelled

August 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A scheduled pilgrimage to the native town of St. Oscar Romero, the slain Archbishop of El Salvador, was cancelled for the second consecutive year because of Covid concerns. The pilgrimage to Ciudad Barrios was scheduled for August 15, the birthday of the archbishop who was gunned down while celebrating Mass in 1980 during the country’s bitter civil war.

