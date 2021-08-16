Catholic World News

Edmonton priest placed on indefinite leave for remarks on Jews, residential schools

August 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marcin Mironiuk, OMI, issued an apology for remarks about the Jedwabne pogrom and graves at residential schools. The Archdiocese of Edmonton issued statements on the priest’s remarks, and his provincial superior assigned him “compulsory time . . . with First Nations history experts in order to deepen his knowledge of the pain they continue to experience and to see what remains to be done on the path of truth and reconciliation.”

