Court upholds Notre Dame’s exemption from contraceptive mandate

August 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Dismissing a lawsuit filed by Irish 4 Reproductive Health (an unrecognized student group), Judge Philip P. Simon cited the latest Little Sisters of the Poor case in his decision: “Like the Little Sisters organization, it is undisputed that Notre Dame has a sincere religious objection to the use of contraceptives and a sincere belief that utilizing the accommodation would make them complicit in providing services to which they religiously object.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

