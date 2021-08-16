Catholic World News

US bishops’ migration chairman welcomes immigration language in Senate budget resolution

August 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The Senate budget resolution includes a “plan for pathway to citizenship” and “green cards for millions,” The Hill reported.



“Ultimately, a more comprehensive reform of our immigration system is needed, but ensuring access to permanent legal status and citizenship for the undocumented is an essential step,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!