‘Pray, pray, pray for Afghanistan,’ priest in charge of mission pleads

August 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2014, Father Giovanni Scalese, a Barnabite priest, was appointed superior of the mission in Afghanistan. The priest “urges everyone to draw close spiritually to the people and pray that Lord may save Afghanistan from more suffering and bring them lasting peace,” Vatican News reported.

