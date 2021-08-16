Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for pilgrimages to Marian shrines

August 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I invite you to perform a beautiful gesture today: go to a Marian shrine to venerate the Madonna,” Pope Francis said following his August 15 Angelus address. “Those who are in Rome could go to pray before the icon of the Salus Populi Romani, in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!