Imitate the Blessed Virgin Mary’s humility, Pope tells pilgrims

August 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Pope Francis delivered his Sunday Angelus address to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



“And let us pray to her now that she accompany us on our journey that leads from Earth to Heaven,” the Pope concluded. “May she remind us that the secret to the journey is contained in the word humility. Let us not forget this word which the Madonna always reminds us of. And that lowliness and service are the secrets for obtaining the goal, of reaching Heaven.”

