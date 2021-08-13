Catholic World News

Brazilian bishops say president’s rhetoric undermines democracy

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Brazil have warned against the “erosion of democracy,” as President Jair Bolsonaro raises questions about the integrity of the country’s voting system. Bolsonaro—who trials his predecessor, Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva, in polls—has complained that voting machines are vulnerable to fraud.

