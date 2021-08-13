Catholic World News

‘We need to mandate the vaccine’: head of Catholic Health Association is ready for bold action

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I believe that there is a moral responsibility for all in health care professions to be vaccinated, period,” said Sister Mary Haddad, president and CEO of the Catholic Health Association. “I feel very strongly about that because you are potentially putting others at risk because of your inability to protect yourself and to do what you can in order to mitigate this increasing surge.”

