Facing Covid criticism, Texas bishops, Catholic Charities defend ministry to migrants

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Texas bishops and Catholic Charities USA issued a statement after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order halting the “transportation of migrants by anyone other than local or federal authorities.”



Gov. Abbott issued his order after “authorities reportedly discovered a migrant family, being aided by the local Catholic Charities agency, at a fast-food restaurant without masks even though they were supposed to be in quarantine at a hotel after testing positive for COVID-19,” CNS reported.

