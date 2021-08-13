Catholic World News

Oregon archdiocese reinstates mask requirement at Mass

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Portland’s decision followed an executive order by Gov. Kate Brown mandating masks at indoor gatherings. “In charity, we must do our part to help stop the spread of this dangerous variant,” the archdiocese said in a statement. “Restrictions and vaccinations are not 100% effective against the virus, but we have a pastoral responsibility to attempt to mitigate the risks for parishioners and school families.”

