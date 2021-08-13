Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin praises Chinese Catholics’ witness of faith

August 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The West will have to apologize to Francis” for criticizing his secret agreement with the Beijing regime, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said. In an interview with an online Italian publication, the Vatican’s Secretary of State also praised the “high moral and spiritual stature” of Italian President Sergio Mattarella and said that Pope Francis is “slowly recovering” from surgery: “it takes its time even for him.”

