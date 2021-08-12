Catholic World News

South Dakota bishops support religious exemptions to Covid vaccine

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of South Dakota have urged secular leaders to respect individual choice regarding the Covid vaccine. While acknowledging that Catholics may choose to take the vaccine, the bishops stress that “it is not a universal moral duty.” Bishops Donald DeGrood of Sioux Falls and Peter Muhich of Rapid City promise to support any Catholics who are opposed in conscience to taking the vaccine.

