Congo cardinal thanks faithful for support after assault

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambogo of Kinshasa has thanked the faithful Catholics for supporting him with their prayers, after a mob attack on his residence last week. “You have shown that we are one family,” the cardinal said. A rock-throwing crowd threatened the prelate on August 1, as tensions rise between the Catholic hierarchy and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Catholic bishops have called for free and open elections, insisting on democratic reforms.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

