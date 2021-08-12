Catholic World News

Chad’s bishops call for international support during political transition

August 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The north-central African nation of 16.9 million (map) is 58% Muslim, 35% Christian (20% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist. The Reuters news agency summarized recent developments since the April death of longtime president Idriss Déby during a battle with jihadist rebels.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!