NY Catholics asked to pray for Cuomo’s successor, women who came forward

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The executive director of the New York State Catholic Conference issued a statement following the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, the state’s governor since 2011. Until last month, Cuomo was also Chair of the National Governors Association.



Previously, Cuomo was US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (1997-2001) and Attorney General of New York (2007-10).

