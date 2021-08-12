Catholic World News

In US, Catholic Charities welcomes incoming Afghan refugees

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s a (horrible) situation for everyone right now,” said Hekmatullah Latifi, who worked for the US embassy in Afghanistan. “Those families were picked up from the middle of a fire and brought to safety.”

