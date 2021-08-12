Catholic religious appeal to India’s Supreme Court over tax order
August 12, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: A court in Kerala has withdrawn the “tax exemption that religious priests and nuns enjoyed as employees of government-aided educational institutions,” according to the report.
Two Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church) have their headquarters in Kerala (map), as do two Oriental Orthodox churches (the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church).
