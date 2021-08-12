Catholic World News

Catholic religious appeal to India’s Supreme Court over tax order

August 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: A court in Kerala has withdrawn the “tax exemption that religious priests and nuns enjoyed as employees of government-aided educational institutions,” according to the report.



Two Eastern Catholic churches (the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church) have their headquarters in Kerala (map), as do two Oriental Orthodox churches (the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!