Pope Francis mourns murdered French priest

August 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Rwandan migrant who was charged with setting fire to the cathedral in Nantes in 2020 has confessed to the murder of Father Olivier Marie, the provincial superior of the Montfort Missionaries.

