Father Joseph Koterski, SJ, dead at 67

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Koterski, SJ, a noted philosopher and spiritual director, died suddenly on August 9 of a heart attack, at the age of 67. A native of Ohio, he entered the Society of Jesus in 1984 and was ordained in 1992. He was named to the philosophy faculty at Fordham University that same year, and remained there for almost thirty years. The editor of several books, he had been editor of the International Theological Quarterly and president of the Fellowship of Catholic Scholars.

