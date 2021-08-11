Catholic World News

White House announces 1st Muslim religious freedom ambassador

August 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: A number of evangelical Protestant advocates for religious liberty welcomed the nomination of Rashad Hussain as United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!