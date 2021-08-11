Catholic World News

Catholics in France mourn Father Maire, recall his generosity

August 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Father Olivier Marie, the provincial superior of the Montfort Missionaries, was allegedly murdered by Emmanuel Abayisenga, the Rwandan migrant charged with setting fire to the cathedral in Nantes.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

