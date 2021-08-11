Catholic World News

India’s Dalit Christians demand constitutional rights

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Dalits were once more commonly known as “untouchables” (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).



“Our peaceful protests will continue till we get justice,” said Father Vijay Kumar Nayak, secretary of the Indian bishops’ office for Dalits and lower classes.

