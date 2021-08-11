Catholic World News

US bishops’ chairman grateful to Senate for passing infrastructure bill, signals need for additional action

August 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are grateful for the bipartisan efforts of members of the Senate to pass the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act,” Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, wrote after the 69-30 Senate vote in favor of a $1-trillion infrastructure bill. “As the bishops wrote to all members of Congress in April, we are especially interested in how the package affects those on the margins of society and protects God’s creation.”

