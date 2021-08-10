Catholic World News

US bishops criticize Biden administration over due process for asylum seekers

August 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Criticizing recent immigration policy decisions made by the Biden administration, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration said that “strong due process is vital for the rule of law to thrive in accordance with the common good, and we cannot have a ‘fair, orderly, and humane’ immigration system without robust due process protections. Therefore, we call on the Administration to reverse course on its expanded use of expedited removal.”

