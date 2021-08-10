Catholic World News

China arrests leaders of evangelical church demolished in 2018

August 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Before it was demolished with explosives by local authorities in January 2018, the Golden Lampstand Church was a megachurch and one of the largest churches in China,” according to the report. The church was located in Linfen, a city of 4.3 million in Shanxi Province (map).

