27 out of 28 US Jesuit universities require Covid vaccination for students

August 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Of the 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States, 17 are requiring students and staff members to show proof of vaccination; 10 are requiring this just of students; and Xavier University in Cincinnati is ‘strongly encouraging students and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,’” according to the report.

