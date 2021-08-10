Catholic World News

Military Archdiocese supports Covid vaccine mandate for service members

August 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio said that “while a person could object from the mandatory vaccine due to their personal conscience, ‘even that should be formed by the teaching of the Church,’” according to the report. The archbishop’s comments followed a statement by President Joe Biden on Covid vaccines for service members.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!