Apostolic nuncio, Cardinal Gregory address 10,000 youth at Neocatechumenal Way event

August 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Kiko Argüello and Carmen Hernández founded the Neocatechumenal Way in 1964. The movement operates over 100 Redemptoris Mater seminaries around the world.



Bishop Peter Baldacchino, who belongs to the Neocatechumenal Way, also addressed the youth at the in-person event in Gettysburg. The Las Cruces, NM bishop recently denied Holy Communion to a pro-abortion politician.

