French priest’s murder intensifies debate on immigration

August 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The murder of a Catholic priest in the Vendée region has added fuel to the debate about immigration in France. Father Olivier Marie, the provincial superior of the Montfort Missionaries, was beaten to death on August 9. Emmanuel Abayisenga, an illegal immigrant from Rwanda, quickly confessed to the crime. Last year Abayisenga had been charged with setting fire to the cathedral in Nantes. Father Marie had offered him housing at the Montfort community while he was free on bail. “What was this man still doing in France?” asked Bruno Retailleau, a French senator from Vendée.

